Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS RWEOY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

