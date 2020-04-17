Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 21,804 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,025.76. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,144 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $616,109.76.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 128,261 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $873,457.41.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 112,506 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $751,540.08.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,964 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226,252.64.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,948 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,958.64.

On Thursday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,068 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $324,689.56.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,326 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $147,652.08.

On Friday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,066 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $67,029.30.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $64,203.30.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. 93,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,563. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 907,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 171,781 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 52,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 150,909 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 335,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 295,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

