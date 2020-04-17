salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 2.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.55, for a total value of $1,575,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,960 shares of company stock worth $63,571,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $157.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,155. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.17 and a 200-day moving average of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

