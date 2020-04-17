salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,372,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.77. The company has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.34, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,960 shares of company stock valued at $63,571,841. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.