Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,741,000 after buying an additional 3,576,145 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,089 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,237 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,791,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,690,126. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.