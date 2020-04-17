Short Interest in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Declines By 64.6%

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the March 15th total of 165,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,229. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AzurRx BioPharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

