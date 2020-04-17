Short Interest in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Decreases By 31.6%

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 3,170,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,829,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berry Petroleum by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 178,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Berry Petroleum by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 306,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Petroleum by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 276,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $195.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.75.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

BRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.