Short Interest in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Drops By 27.0%

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 1,656,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 601,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,819. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.33.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on BMC Stock from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

