Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.34-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $766.1-766.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.78 million.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average is $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.51.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

