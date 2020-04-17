Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of SNN stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $38.08. 766,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,215. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 540.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

