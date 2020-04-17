Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sonoco Products updated its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.73-0.83 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.73-0.83 EPS.
Shares of SON stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 817,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,392. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
