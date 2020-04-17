Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.

SWX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. 531,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $92.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,330.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

