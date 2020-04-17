SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 3,600 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 4,212,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,011,606. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

