SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 5,907 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 105.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,086,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

