SPC Financial Inc. Buys 110 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,771,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,360. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

