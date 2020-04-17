SPC Financial Inc. Buys 1,800 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.02.

NYSE:T traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,379,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,701,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

