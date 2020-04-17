SPC Financial Inc. Buys 420 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of PG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,948,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,632,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.05.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

