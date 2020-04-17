SPC Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 408,369 SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 408,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 2.76% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SOHO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 127,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.69. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Research analysts predict that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.37%.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

