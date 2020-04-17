SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $18.97. 3,195,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,530. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.45 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

