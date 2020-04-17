SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,013,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.