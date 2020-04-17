SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 74,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 57.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 75,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,564 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.8% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 90.2% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.66. 17,781,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,710,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

