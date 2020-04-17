SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. 5,116,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,460,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

