SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,959 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.00. 26,941,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,104,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.81.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

