SPC Financial Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,142,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 79,252 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,248,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKF traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.11. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8882 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

