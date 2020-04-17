SPC Financial Inc. Has $12.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,637,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,312 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $179.58. 694,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,519. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $211.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.