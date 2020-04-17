SPC Financial Inc. Has $15.42 Million Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113,552 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,111.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,296,000 after purchasing an additional 182,230 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,210,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.16. The stock had a trading volume of 526,693 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.