SPC Financial Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

CVX traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $79.99. 12,259,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,140,619. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

