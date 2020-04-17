SPC Financial Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 87,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 28,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,799,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,056,204. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

