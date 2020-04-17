SPC Financial Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $202,552,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 401,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 9,424.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 187,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after acquiring an additional 185,293 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.94.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,849. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.74. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,586. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

