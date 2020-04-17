SPC Financial Inc. Has $474,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.37. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.