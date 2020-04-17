SPC Financial Inc. Has $497,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.69. 4,630,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $60.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,376. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.72.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

