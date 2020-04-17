SPC Financial Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.64. 4,561,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

