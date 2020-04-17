SPC Financial Inc. Has $589,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,600. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.