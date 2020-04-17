SPC Financial Inc. Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $78.07. 3,621,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.