SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $785,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.63. The company had a trading volume of 913,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,774. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $156.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.