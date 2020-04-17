SPC Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $377.88. 1,567,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

