SPC Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 75.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,026 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after buying an additional 685,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after buying an additional 1,034,782 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,503,956,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,714,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,270,139. The firm has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

