SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,242,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.20. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

