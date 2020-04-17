SPC Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,358,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,889,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

