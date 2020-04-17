SPC Financial Inc. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after buying an additional 723,775 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,289,000 after buying an additional 306,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.25. The company had a trading volume of 62,703,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,672,977. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

