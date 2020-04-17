SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.73. 1,577,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.70.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

