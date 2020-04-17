SPC Financial Inc. Sells 10,062 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $56.74. 9,520,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961,313. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

