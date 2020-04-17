SPC Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VOT traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.83. The stock had a trading volume of 181,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,036. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $171.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

