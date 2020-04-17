SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

GLD traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,161,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,325,153. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average of $145.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

