SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.71. 9,161,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,325,153. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $164.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

