Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 6.6%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.63 and last traded at $57.32, approximately 19,695,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 13,852,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.38.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 2.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,846 shares of company stock worth $2,393,339 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,723,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Square by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

