Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Lincoln Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 5.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.51. 11,875,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,813,724. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.69.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

