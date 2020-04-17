Stephens Cuts W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $300.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.60.

NYSE GWW traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.92. 291,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,815. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,900,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

