Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SUN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Get Sunoco alerts:

NYSE SUN traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 613,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,774. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $204,061.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,179.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Miller bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,505 shares of company stock valued at $491,861 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 133,015 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $5,377,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.