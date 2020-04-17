Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s stock price traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.79, 1,413,149 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,592,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.15.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The company had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Tailored Brands by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,262,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 990,217 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,278,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 301,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

